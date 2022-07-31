As Lovejoy head coach Edgar Carson enters his ninth season at Lovejoy, he already has quite a resumé but one thing has eluded the Wildcats for several years — a region championship.

In the last eight seasons, the Wildcats have posted an overall record of 51-36, had six winning seasons and seven state playoff appearances.

With GHSA realignments, Lovejoy is now in Region 3-AAAAAA, which features Woodward Academy, Rockdale County and Alcovy, as well as five Clayton County teams — Lovejoy, Jonesboro, Forest Park, Mundy’s Mill and Morrow.

“We’re hoping to be very competitive,” Carson said. “Our goal is to try and win the region. Those goals don’t change and that’s what we’re reaching for.”

Carson is looking forward to the chance to play fellow Clayton County teams.

“This year we’re in a different region so we’ve got to deal with Jonesboro University, we’ve got to deal with Mundy’s Mill, Morrow and Forest Park so I think that should hopefully spark a lot of interest in the community and have some good rivalries going throughout the district.” he said. “I’m excited about that. We’re looking forward to a great season.”

Lovejoy starts the season with a region and county rivalry game against Mundy’s Mill on Aug. 19.

“Mundy’s Mill is always our biggest rivalry in the district so unfortunately, we still left that game as Game 1,” Carson said. “That’s how it fell so we’re looking forward to it. The kids are looking forward to it and we can’t wait until Aug. 19.”

Lovejoy beat Mundy’s Mill 41-0 last year.

Lovejoy’s non-region schedule features three teams that made state last year with two advancing to the quarterfinals.

On Aug. 25, Lovejoy travels to Jackson (which made the Class AAA playoffs last season) and on Sept. 2, plays at Crisp County, which advanced to the Class AAA quarterfinals.

On Sept. 9, Lovejoy plays host to South Atlanta at Twelve Oaks Stadium. Last season, South Atlanta made to the Class AA state quarterfinals.

Last year, Lovejoy finished the season at 5-5 and advance to the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.

The Wildcats beat Richmond Hill 19-14 in the first round but lost to Buford 44-7 in the second round.

Lovejoy’s last region championship was in 2013, when the Wildcats won their fourth straight region titles.

Since Lovejoy opened in 1990, Carson is just the third coach in school history. C.W. Campbell was the Lovejoy’s first coach, from 1990 to 2000.

Al Hughes was the second head coach, from 2001 to 2013.

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19: at Mundy’s Mill (Twelve Oaks Stadium) *

Aug. 25: at Jackson

Sept. 2: at Crisp County

Sept. 9: South Atlanta (Twelve Oaks Stadium)

Sept. 16: at Rockdale County *

Sept. 30: Woodward Academy *

Oct. 7: at Alcovy *

Oct. 21: Morrow (Twelve Oaks Stadium) *

Oct. 28: at Forest Park (Tara Stadium) *

Nov. 4: Jonesboro (Twelve Oaks Stadium) *

* Region 3-AAAAAA game

2021 Results

(5-5 overall, 2-3 in Region 4-AAAAA)

Aug. 20: Mundy’s Mill, 41-0, W

Aug. 28: Carver-Atlanta, cancelled

Sept. 10: North Gwinnett, 30-0, L

Sept. 17: Griffin, 27-17, W

Oct. 1: Morrow, 65-0, W *

Oct. 8: Tucker, 32-0, W *

Oct. 22: Hughes, 28-7, L *

Oct. 29: Westlake, 34-0, L *

Nov. 5: North Atlanta, 31-25, L *

Nov. 13: Richmond Hill, 19-24 L (Class AAAAAA state playoffs, first round)

Nov. 19: Buford, 44-7, L (Class AAAAAA state playoffs, second round)

* Region 4-AAAAAA game