After back-to-back one-win football seasons, the Morrow Mustangs are looking to get back on track in 2022.

In 2019, the Mustangs enjoyed their first winning season since 1998, going 6-5 and making the Class AAAAAA state playoffs but went 1-7 in 2020 and 1-9 last year.

“Working hard and committing to being better,” Morrow head coach Jerome Weaks said of the keys to turning the program around. “Our guys have definitely committed themselves to improving the program, getting better, being consistent and fighting every game. Our guys have definitely committed themselves to turning this thing around so we’re ready to go.”

There are plenty of changes coming up this season for Morrow as a new building has opened on Steele Road after the school had been on Old Rex Morrow Road since the school first opened in 1969. In addition to that, a new stadium is in the works near the new school building and the Mustangs will be competing in Region 3-AAAAAA.

Region 3-AAAAAA will include five Clayton County teams, including Morrow, Forest Park, Lovejoy, Jonesboro and Mundy’s Mill. Other teams include Woodward Academy, Alcovy and Rockdale County.

“I’m very excited about our upcoming season,” Weaks said. “We’re excited about moving into the region. We do have a lot of teams in Clayton County so it’s pretty much a Clayton County region. We are excited about the opportunity to get to play Jonesboro and Mundy’s Mill. We haven’t played Mundy’s Mill in a while and it’s the first year we’re playing Jonesboro as well since I’ve been here.”

Morrow will play Jonesboro Oct. 7 and Mundy’s Mill Nov. 4.

With the new school, new stadium and new region, Weaks is also looking for the team to have a new attitude this year. He said the team has added a new mantra to the team this year of GBED, which stands for Get Better Every Day.

“We’re excited,” he said. “Our guys have been busting their butts in the weight room. We’ve had a great summer thus far. We’re excited about moving into our new building. There’s a lot of new things happening around our area so we’re excited about what’s to come this season.”

Morrow opens the season Aug. 19 with a county and region game against Forest Park.

“We feel that if we commit to getting ourselves better every day that we will develop into a pretty good football team,” he said. “I’m just excited about the opportunity coming up this season. We’re excited. We have a lot of guys returning so we definitely should be much improved for us and make a run for the playoffs this year.”

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19: Forest Park (CCPS 4 Stadium) *

Aug. 26: Tri-Cities

Sept. 2: at Westside-Macon

Sept. 9: Hiram

Sept. 16: at Woodward Academy *

Sept. 30: Alcovy *

Oct. 7: at Jonesboro (Tara Stadium) *

Oct. 21: at Lovejoy (Twelve Oaks Stadium) *

Oct. 29: Rockdale County *

Nov. 4: Mundy’s Mill *

* Region 3-AAAAAA game

2021 Results

(1-9, 0-5 Region 4-AAAAAA)

Aug. 20: Cartersville, 55-0, L

Aug. 27: Forest Park, 36-17, L

Sept. 3: Mt. Zion, 37-7, W

Sept. 10: Fayette County, 37-16, L

Oct. 1: Lovejoy, 65-0, L *

Oct. 7: Westlake, 62-0, L *

Oct. 15: Pike County, 31-26, L

Oct. 21: Tucker, 55-0, L *

Oct. 29: North Atlanta, 52-14, L *

Nov. 5: Hughes, 72-0, L *

* Region 4-AAAAAA game