When he was growing up, Willie Binyard came from an abusive family but a football coach made a profound difference in his life.

Longtime Southwest DeKalb assistant coach Fletcher Salter didn’t just take him under his wing, but took him into his home and eventually adopted him.

Binyard was able to graduate, went on to Bethune-Cookman University, and followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming a football coach.

After stints as an assistant at Southwest DeKalb, Mount Zion, Riverdale and Woodland-Stockbridge, Binyard returned to Mount Zion as a head coach this year.

He doesn’t just want to produce a successful football program, but also be the kind of coach he had and produce young men of character.

“My coach changed my life,” he said. “It’s all about your mindset. If you want to have a change of mind you have to work at it. You have to change your mindset. I can win, I can get better. I can compete.”

Mount Zion, a football program that was dominant in the late 1990s and early 2000s, has not had winning seasons or made the state playoffs since 2008 and 2009.

Last year, the Bulldogs were 0-9, were shut out four times and were outscored 402-47 for the season.

How do you change that around?

Binyard stressed one of the lessons he learned as an assistant for Riverdale head coach Rodney Hackney — it takes consistency and discipline.

“With consistency and discipline you can turn a program around,” he said. “I have been as consistent as possible.”

He added that he learned accountability from his father and from legendary Southwest DeKalb head coach Buck Godfrey.

“We’re raising them from boys to men,” he said. “I think me being consistent and disciplined will show up on Friday nights.”

He stressed that it’s not just the players but the entire staff has to be committed to getting better every day.

“Let’s get better today,” he said. “Are you just here to participate or just go through the emotions? Every day they’ve gotten better. I’m not saying we’re going to win the region, but I can say for a fact that we’re going to be more physical and better than last year.”

Binyard doesn’t expect to change things around overnight because it takes time for the kids to buy into the system, but he did say that “everybody is all in right now.”

“They’re excited,” he said. “Just show them love, genuinely care about them, talk to them.”

Mount Zion has several returning starters coming back on offense and defense.

Coming back on offense are sophomore running back Steven Ramos, sophomore wide receiver Austin Harris (who also plays free safety), senior quarterback Jamari Tucker, and senior guard Malik Foster (who also plays noseguard on defense).

“This year, we want to be explosive, attack the defenses, spread the defense out wide and make big plays,” said offensive coordinator Rico Lyons. “The last couple years, we haven’t been scoring, so this year we want to put points up. As a goal, we want to score 24 points a game, 28 points a game with 250 yards passing, and 225 yards rushing.”

Returning starters on defense include senior defensive end Jovan Jones, senior free safety/cornerback Dantrell Martin, senior linebacker Roman Phifer (who also plays running back), and senior linebacker Jordan Moore (who also plays fullback).

Other key players include senior kicker Justice Simmons, senior defensive end Ryan Bell, sophomore nose guard Jordan Anderson, sophomore nose guard, junior running back Darrel Cummings, sophomore slot/cornerback Anterrion Theodore and senior wide receiver/defensive back Marquis Martell.

“Our goal is to win one game at a time, just trying to get my kids on a different mindset,” he said. “They’ve been having a losing mindset and that’s been OK. I had to change it even from the way they practice. Nonchalant, ‘I’m just here’ to being intentional.”

Mount Zion opens the season Aug. 20 against Jonesboro and begins Region 5-AAAA play Sept. 9 at McDonough.

“It’s a blessing to be here honestly,” he said. “I give all glory to God over and over again.”

2022 Schedule♦ Aug. 20: Jonesboro

♦ Aug. 27: at Therrell (Lakewood Stadium)

♦ Sept. 9: at McDonough

♦ Sept. 16: Luella (CCPS 4 Stadium)

♦ Sept. 23: at Upson-Lee

♦ Sept. 30: Stockbridge

♦ Oct. 7: at Hampton

♦ Oct. 21: Lovett

♦ Oct. 27: Woodland-Stockbridge

♦ Nov. 3: Pace Academy

♦ Region 5-AAAA game

2021 Results

(0-9 overall, 0-6 Region 5-AAAA)

Aug. 27: Starr’s Mill, 53-0, L

Sept. 3: Morrow, 37-7, L

♦ Sept. 17: Luella, 41-8, L

Sept. 24: Jonesboro, 42-6, L

♦ Oct. 1: Riverdale, 56-0, L

♦ Oct. 8: Hampton, 38-0, L

♦ Oct. 21: Fayette County, 66-6, L

♦ Oct. 28: North Clayton, 14-0, L

♦ Nov. 5: McDonough, 55-20, L

♦ Region 5-AAAA game