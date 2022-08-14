Most teams say they have a tough schedule but for Mundy’s Mill in 2022 that’s not just rhetoric.

The Tigers will play seven teams that made it to the state high school football playoffs last year, including a season opener against county and region opponent Lovejoy on Aug. 19.

“I’m very excited about the season,” Mundy's Mill head coach Earthwind Moreland said. “I’m excited that we have Lovejoy … that’s a region game now.”

Moreland, who is in his first season at Mundy’s Mill, said Lovejoy will be a good test to start the season. Moreland is also eyeing a non-region game against Riverdale.

“We get to play them the very first game,” he said. “With their long history, their standing and their record in the county that will be a great task for us that if we can win that first game to be able to knock off a powerhouse that’s been in the county as well as having Riverdale on our schedule another prominent Clayton County team we can get a measuring stick on how good our program can be.”

His thoughts on opening with a region opponent the caliber of Lovejoy?

“It’s a plus and a minus but if we win the game it’s a big plus for us because not only is it a rivalry game that you win but you win a region game,” Moreland said. “You have a region win up on everyone else going into Week 4 when you normally get into region play.”

After the season opener, the Tigers then play host to Fayette County on Aug. 26 and Riverdale on Sept. 2 in non-region contests. On Sept. 9, they travel to Alcovy for a Region 3-AAAAAA game. All three teams made state last year.

Other teams on the schedule that made the state playoffs last year include Jonesboro on Sept. 30, Carver-Atlanta on Oct. 7 and Woodward Academy on Oct. 28.

“I’m very excited to be here,” Moreland said. “I just want to give back to these guys and pour into these guys so they can give back to the community.”

Moreland added that he is expecting players to step up and become leaders.

“All great teams are player-led, not coach-led,” he said. “We’re just putting Xs and Os together but if they get everything in line then the team will run smoothly.”

Mundy’s Mill went 3-7 last year but made the playoffs in 2020, ending that season with a 4-7 record.

The team’s last winning season with in 2018 when they finished 6-5.

Moreland was head coach at his alma mater Grady from 2014 to 2017. The team had two winning seasons under Moreland, going 7-5 in 2015 and 10-2 in 2016. The team won the Region 6-AAAA in 2016 and made it to the second round of the state playoffs.

Moreland played college football at Georgia Southern and played for several teams in the NFL, including the New England Patriots in 2004. He also played in NFL Europe and in the Arena Football League.

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19: Lovejoy (Twelve Oaks Stadium) *

Aug. 26: Fayette County (Twelve Oaks Stadium)

Sept. 2: Riverdale (Twelve Oaks Stadium)

Sept. 17: at Alcovy (Sharp Stadium) *

Sept. 23: Forest Park (Twelve Oaks Stadium) *

Sept. 30: Jonesboro (Tara Stadium) *

Oct. 7: at Carver-Atlanta (Lakewood Stadium)

Oct. 21: at Rockdale County *

Oct. 28: Woodward Academy (Twelve Oaks Stadium) *

Nov. 4: at Morrow *

Region 3-AAAAAA game

2021 Results

(3-6 overall, 3-4 Region 3-AAAAA)

Aug. 20: Lovejoy, 41-0, L

Sept. 10: South Atlanta, 60-30 L

Sept. 16: Woodward Academy, 55-13, L *

Oct. 1: Tri-Cities, 33-3, W *

Oct. 8: Drew, 13-7, W *

Oct. 15: Forest Park, 51-15, W *

Oct. 22: Creekside, 56-7, L *

Oct. 29: Banneker, 55-0, L, *

Nov. 4: Jonesboro, 38-0, L *

* Region 3-AAAAA game