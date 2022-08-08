The North Clayton football team has faced plenty of adversity over the past several years but head coach Cap Burnett is looking at it as a chance to get better.

The team hasn’t made the state playoffs since the 2016 and 2017 seasons and hasn’t had a winning record since going 7-4 in 2011.

“The summer has been going pretty good for us,” Burnett said. “One thing we’ve been talking about all summer is adversity. I tell my guys you’re going to face adversity in the sport of football but instead of looking at adversity as a negative thing, look at it as an opportunity to get better.”

Getting better and winning games could be a daunting task for the Eagles as eight of 10 opponents made the state playoffs last year.

Region 4-AAAA will be particularly brutal as every team except North Clayton made the playoffs last year.

“Just really looking for some great things this year,” Burnett said. “We’re going to be in a tough region.”

The region includes Riverdale, Fayette County, Trinity Christian (last year’s Class A Private state champion), Troup County, LaGrange, Whitewater and Starr’s Mill.

North Clayton’s non-region schedule includes Chattahoochee County, which made the Class A Public state playoffs last year.

Burnett is going into this seventh year as head coach. A North Clayton graduate, Burnett was named the Clayton County Defensive Player of the Year in 1997. He went on to play at the University of Georgia.

“It’s just an honor to be in this position and to be a head football coach, to be able to touch the lives of these kids who are coming through,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity be here at North Clayton at my alma mater coaching and changing the lives of these young men.”

He added that “it’s a blessing to get up and you go and give back to the community that gave to you. As a coach and being competitive, you think about wins and losses but I also look at the bigger picture…that’s my community, that’s the community I grew up in and to give back to all the families and the guys who come through our program it’s a blessing every day.”

2022 Schedule

♦ Aug. 20: at Riverdale (Southern Crescent Stadium)

Aug. 26: at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (Lakewood Stadium)

♦ Sept. 2: at McNair (Godfrey Stadium)

♦ Sept. 9: at Chattahoochee County

♦ Sept. 15: Fayette County (Southern Crescent Stadium)

♦ Sept. 23: Trinity Christian (Southern Crescent Stadium)

♦ Sept. 30: at Troup County

♦ Oct. 7: at LaGrange

♦ Oct. 20: Whitewater (Tara Stadium)

♦ Oct. 28: at Starr’s Mill

♦ Region 4-AAAA game

2021 Results

(1-9 overall, 1-5 Region 5-AAAA)

♦ Aug. 27: BEST Academy, 12-7, L

♦ Sept. 2: Tri-Cities, 32-0, L

♦ Sept. 10: Drew, 38-0, L

♦ Sept. 17: McDonough, 32-14, L

♦ Sept. 24: Riverdale, 44-0, L

♦ Oct. 1: Fayette County, 40-0, L

Oct. 7: Duluth, 42-12, L

♦ Oct. 15: Luella, 41-6, L

♦ Oct. 28: Mt. Zion, 14-0, W

♦ Nov. 4: Hampton, 38-0, L

♦ Region 5-AAAA game