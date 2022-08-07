Even though the Riverdale Raiders are coming off back-to-back Region 5-AAAA football championships, they are excepting a tough road to a third straight title.

The Raiders will be playing in Region 4-AAAA this season, a region that includes seven teams that made the state playoffs last year, including Riverdale, Trinity Christian (the Class A Private state champion), Fayette County, LaGrange, Troup County, Starr’s Mill and Whitewater.

“It’s high school football; you never know what’s going to happen,” Riverdale head coach Rodney Hackney said of his team’s chances in the region this year. “We didn’t expect to go back-to-back. I thought we caught some teams by surprise that first year in 2020. We didn’t even have a team score on us, so that’s kind of unheard of for a complete region shutout and to win the region, that’s almost unheard of.”

In 2021, Riverdale went undefeated in region play again and allowed only 24 points in region games.

Hackney expects Region 4-AAAA to be competitive and while he’s not ruling out the possibility of winning the region, it’s going to be tough.

“You never know, it’s possible (to win the region),” he said. “I imagine Starr’s Mill and LaGrange and Troup will have something to say about that and Trinity Christian has a state championship under their belts so there’s going to be some tough football in this region. So for us to say we’re definitely going to three-peat, you’re kind of blowing too much smoke.”

Hackney said 2022 will be kind of a rebuild for the team.

“We have mixed emotions,” he said about the upcoming season. “We’re back-to-back region championship winners but it’s hard to say, yeah, we’re going to do it again. We had an easier road last year than we thought we would. We didn’t really expect to do anything again. We lost a lot of seniors; we lost 17 seniors from that 2020 team. We probably weren’t as talented as that 2020 team but we were together. Kids can be talented but when you’re together nothing can overcome that. Kids can play harder for each other than they do for any coach.”

Some key players on offense this year include senior running back Autavius Ison, senior quarterback Chandler Fogler, senior center Fenix McKinney and senior offensive lineman Isaiah Black.

“We’ve had a good past couple of seasons, great coaching and great players and the program we have going it’s going to be good; it’s going to be a good season,” Fogler said. “We don’t fear any opponent but we don’t talk too much or hype ourselves too much. We just go out there for Riverdale football. Our goal is to always get better, to put in the work in the weight room and on the field and in the classroom with film.”

Some key players on defense include senior defensive back JaCorey Walker, senior linebacker Ali Hakeem-Abdul, senior linebacker Yusef Ryan, junior defensive end Langston Lavonza and junior defensive end George Hill.

“We had a lot of good players on offense and defense so now we are just rebuilding,” Hakeem-Abdul said. “I think the season will go good. A lot of our guys have experience. I think this region is set up for them to gain that experience from the hard teams and decent teams in the region. To win that third region title and to go to state…that’s our goal.”

Riverdale opens the season with county and region rival North Clayton on Aug. 20.

In 2001, North Clayton was Hackney’s opponent in his first game as a head coach. That year, the game was part of a kickoff showcase at Herndon Stadium with Riverdale winning 20-0. Last year, Riverdale won 44-0.

“I feel like it’s going to be a good game for us,” Hackney said. “We’ve dominated that series for awhile since I have been here the last four years. I don’t want our kids to start taking them lightly. Any time you have a region game, anybody can come out and beat you. We’re making sure our kids aren’t slacking or taking North Clayton lightly.”

Hackney was originally at Riverdale from 2001 to 2003 before going to Osborne. He also had stints at his alma mater Mays, Lithonia and North Clayton but came back to Riverdale in 2018.

In 2017, Riverdale was 1-9 but Hackney led the team to a 7-4 record in 2018.

This season is Hackney’s 29th overall as a coach and 19th as a head coach. Overall, he has a record of 111-84-1 with three region championships (2020 and 2021 with Riverdale and 2008 with North Clayton).

2022 Schedule

Aug. 20: North Clayton (Southern Crescent) *

Aug. 27: at Carver-Atlanta

Sept. 2: at Mundy’s Mill (Twelve Oaks)

Sept. 9: Drew (Southern Crescent)

Sept. 16: at Trinity Christian *

Sept. 22: Fayette County (Tara) *

Sept. 29: at LaGrange *

Oct. 7: Troup County (Twelve Oaks) *

Oct. 21: Starr’s Mill (Southern Crescent) *

Oct. 28: at Whitewater *

* Region 4-AAAA game

2021 Results

(9-1-1 overall, 6-0 in Region 5-AAAA)

Aug. 28: Mays, 42-15, W

Sept. 3: Drew, 7-6, W

Sept. 16: Pebblebrook, 14-14, T

Sept. 24: North Clayton, 44-0, W *

Oct. 1: Mt. Zion, 56-0, W *

Oct. 15: Fayette County, 24-7, W *

Oct. 22: Hampton, 56-10, W *

Oct. 29: McDonough, 42-0, W *

Nov. 5: Luella, 14-7, W *

Nov. 12: Central-Carrollton, 49-28 W (Class AAAAA state playoffs, first round)

Nov. 19: Dougherty, 7-0, L (Class AAAAA state playoffs, second round)

* Region 5-AAAA game