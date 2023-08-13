2023 Mount Zion Bulldogs Football Preview

After going 0-10 last year and only about 20 players coming out for football last summer, things are already looking more positive for the Mount Zion Bulldogs.

Numbers have doubled with 42 players coming out this summer as head coach Willie Binyard enters his second season.

“It’s going a lot better,” Binyard said, adding that going through spring practices and off-season workouts is making the team come together. Last year, Binyard didn’t come on board until the summer and didn’t have the entire off-season with his players.

“We did a lot of great things to work on and it showed up,” he said of this year’s preseason.

Some keys for the team improving this year?

“The key is staying disciplined and staying on the assignments,” Binyard said. “Discipline is a major focus — we talk about it day in and day out, making sure my kids understand what they need to do, doing their job. Don’t try to do anything extra special — just do your job and be competitive day in and day out.”

Last year’s team was young with many sophomores starting and this year, the team has more experience but is still young.

“They’re growing — that’s the positive thing,” Binyard said. “They know the future’s coming as long as you keep working. If they keep working and grinding, they’ll be OK."

Some key players for this year are a group of seniors —athlete Tim Anderson, fullback/linebacker Jyson Campbell, wide receiver/linebacker Courtney Preston, offensive lineman/defensive lineman Malik Foster, and offensive lineman/long snapper Victor Martinez.

Binyard said they are the “staples of my program” and after seven players transferred and left the team, “these young men stayed.’

Mount Zion has not had a winning season since 2009 under former head coach (and Mount Zion alum) Jamie Aull, who is now the current North Atlanta head coach.

Since then, Mount Zion has not won more than three games a season. However, Binyard and his team are determined to turn the program around.

“Our motto that we’ve been going by all summer, all spring — ‘make history’,” he said, adding that he expects the team to be more competitive this season.

“We’re not big but we’re scrappy,” Binyard said. “We’re going to fight. We’re trying to change the tide here at Mount Zion one way or another — I guarantee that. We’re going to compete.”

Mount Zion Bulldogs

Region 5-AAAA

Aug. 18: at Jonesboro, 7:30 p.m. (Tara Stadium)

Aug. 25: Terrell, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8: McDonough, 7:30 p.m. *

Sept. 15: at Luella, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22: Upson-Lee, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 29: Stockbridge, 7:30 p.m. *

Oct. 5: Hampton, 7:30 p.m. *

Oct. 20: at Lovett, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27: at Woodland, 7:30 p.m. *

Nov. 3: at Pace Academy, 7:30 p.m. *

* Region game