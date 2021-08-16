Like most high school football coaches throughout the nation, Mundy’s Mill’s Dwayne Davis looks at last year’s COVID-influenced season as being a case of taking a less-than-ideal situation and squeezing as much positivity as possible out of it.

For the Tigers, there was a surprising amount of positives given the circumstances.

“We made the most out of what we had an opportunity to do,” Davis said during Clayton County Public Schools’ Football Media Day last month at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. “I’m very pleased with the fact that even though we finished 4-7, we were still able to make the (Class AAAAA state) playoffs.”

Of course, Davis and the Tigers are looking to take an even more positive step forward, both offensively and defensively, as the 2021 campaign gets underway against Lovejoy on Friday at Twelve Oaks Stadium.

The offense will benefit from the return of last year’s starting quarterback, junior Dujuan Springer, who threw for 1,180 yards and 13 touchdowns a year ago, as well as other key pieces like senior receivers Anthony Griffin and Camren Davis and senior center Taron Beal.

But in Dwayne Davis’ view, perhaps the biggest difference maker could be an assistant coach, and a newcomer, at that.

“Last year, we operated the entire season … without an offensive line coach,” the elder Davis said. “Our offensive line coach (opted out) due to COVID because he came up with COVID. So it put us in a difficult bind. We were unable to hire someone, so we made the most out of the situation with the offensive coordinator coaching the line and quarterbacks, as well as myself trying to assist.

“But … we have some guys now being coached by our (new) offensive line coach Cedric Alexander, who came to us from Chamblee. He’s going to give us an opportunity to give Dujuan Springer a chance to throw the football. He did an outstanding job this spring, and we looked good this summer creating a passing pocket, giving him time to throw the football. So I think that’s key.”

It also helps that the Tigers will benefit from some strong personnel to combine with Beal to create a strong cornerstone on the offensive line, including 6-foot-8, 300-pound junior tackle Laparka Langston, who transferred in following last season, as well as sophomore guard Reginhard Pierre-Nau.

The defense will also welcome several new faces on the coaching staff, including defensive coordinator Jamir Middleton.

“The (new coaches) have created a speedy defense,” Davis said. “We’re not as big as we were. We’re playing base technique. We’re going to be doing a lot of moving, and we’ve got a lot of athletes at different positions on the field.

“I’m very excited about our defense because I think we have opportunities to create kicking situations and … create turnovers for our offense.”

Among those speedy players who are expected to do some of that moving around include Springer, Griffin and Camren Davis, who will be seeing double duty on offense.