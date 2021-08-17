From an overall standpoint, the Jonesboro football program is in a pretty good place heading into the fall.

The Cardinals come into their 2021 season opener against Mt. Zion on Friday at Tara Stadium off their most wins since 2015 following a 7-3 campaign a year ago, as well as their seventh postseason appearance in the last 10 years.

However, they’ve also made it out of the first round just once in those playoff runs, and coach DeTimothy Floyd and his team are looking to take that next step forward.

To do that, Floyd says everyone’s main focus will be on keeping things simple and doing all the basics right.

“We just want to continue our process,” Floyd said during the Clayton County Public School’s Football Media Day event late last month at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. “I think the biggest key will be consistency in what we’re doing. We’ve got to get better play from the offensive line, which is kind of inexperienced at the moment, but they’re putting in the work to get better.”

That youthful offensive line will look to its only returning starter, left tackle Dominic Kellings, for leadership as they try to create space for a much more experienced group of skill players to operate.

The Cardinals welcome back senior Chadrick Garner, who threw for 1,698 yards and 16 TDs a year ago.

And while last year’s leading receiver, Ahlik Booker, was lost to graduation, Jonesboro returns a number of weapons for Garner to utilize, including senior tight end/H-back Marcus Dunn (19-234, 3 TDs receiving) and fellow senior tight end Tahj Walden, who Floyd is very excited about.

Meanwhile, the defense figures to be even more experienced, especially along the line, where seniors Marques Dunn and Kanye Varner return.

And with the offense breaking in a few starters in key areas, Floyd knows the defense will need to perform at its best early on as those newcomers get their feet wet.

“We’re actually a lot more experienced on defense,” Floyd said. “We’ve got about seven guys returning, … (including) six of the front seven, so we’re really excited about that.

“We like to hang our hat on defense, so I think if put a good defense out there that will give you a chance, you’ll always have a chance every Friday night. As long as we’ve got a chance, that will just buy us some time to continue to get better and jell on offense.”