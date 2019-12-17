JONESBORO — The top football players from Clayton County programs this year were plentiful and bountiful and this years batch can be seen below, as selected by the sports department of the Clayton News.
Football action around the county was always interesting to watch and many of these players on the list rightfully earned their place in this list. Player of the Year Honors fell to Jimmy Calloway. Where Calloway played well, the Morrow Mustangs followed suit as he became the most talked about player around the county for many weeks.
Offensive Player of the Year Onuma Dieke kept the North Clayton Eagles in a position to compete most weeks he was on the field. From tide turning touchdowns to big receptions, Dieke was an offensive threat that could appear anywhere on the field and draw attention.
Michael Scandrett, the Defensive Player of the Year flew under the radar this year for the Raiders but he still had an impact.
Coach of the Year honors fall to Morrow High's Jerome Weaks. Not only did the Mustangs win, they broke a 20-year playoff drought in the process.
Player of the Year: Jimmy Calloway, Morrow
Offensive Player of the Year: Onuma Dieke, North Clayton
Defensive Player of the Year: Michael Scandrett, Riverdale
Coach of the Year: Jerome Weaks, Morrow
First Team Offense
Avaun Rucker, Riverdale
Phalon Daniels, Riverdale
Raheem Gains, Mundy's Mill
Antoine Green, Mundy's Mill
Tremain Moore, Riverdale
Onuma Dieke, North Clayton
Tyson McClendon, Riverdale
Leo Riley, Riverdale
Darrius Pullins, Jonesboro
Quintell Henderson, Drew
Phillip Wilder, Mount Zion
Tyraun Lane, Mundy's Mill
Raymon Ramirez, Mundy's Mill
First Team Defense
Justin Marshall, Drew
Jaurice Sheffield, Mundy's Mill
Cameron Barnes, Mundy's Mill
Demarcus Snipes, Drew
Owein Blas, Morrow
Iseal Nwokocha, Lovejoy
Walter Forte, Jonesboro
Derwin Burgess, Riverdale
Antonio Jones, Lovejoy
Second Team Offense
Ryan Nobles, Mundy’s Mill
Isaiah Rice, Jonesboro
Derrick Dixon, North Clayton
Jabari Tucker, Morrow
Corey Barnes, Mundy's Mill
Jaylan Grant, Mundy's Mill
Jaydon Heath, Morrow
Javonte Chapman, Morrow
Juwan James, North Clayton
Second Team Defense
Montrell Henderson, Drew
Nnanna Anyanwu, Lovejoy
Cameron Barnes, Mundy’s Mill
Zion Nwokocha, Lovejoy
Anthony Brett, Morrow
Tyler Grant, Mundy’s Mill
Jakhil Whippel, Riverdale
Ahlik Booker, Jonesboro
Anthony Lobo, Jonesboro
Honorable Mentions
QB Tremir Alexis, WR Reno Brown, WR Marques Dunn, DL Curtis Bowden, DL Kanye Varner, DL Jeremiah Hood, LB Laquavious Williams, LB Cameron Leonard, QB Fred Clins, WR Derwin Burgess, Khalil Payton, DL Pearce Brown, LB Chris Giles, Jarell Walton, LB Joshua Cooper, DL Keith Manson, DL Jadis Dunningan, Charles Jones, Travious Davis, Corey Climpson, Mike Evans, Tyler Grant, Antonio Elder, Ryan Nobles, Kyree Miller, Khalil Daniels, Crushon Jackson, Barren Johnson, Kameren Epps, Xavier Sinkfield, Antonio Jones