JONESBORO — The top football players from Clayton County programs this year were plentiful and bountiful and this years batch can be seen below, as selected by the sports department of the Clayton News.

Football action around the county was always interesting to watch and many of these players on the list rightfully earned their place in this list. Player of the Year Honors fell to Jimmy Calloway. Where Calloway played well, the Morrow Mustangs followed suit as he became the most talked about player around the county for many weeks.

Offensive Player of the Year Onuma Dieke kept the North Clayton Eagles in a position to compete most weeks he was on the field. From tide turning touchdowns to big receptions, Dieke was an offensive threat that could appear anywhere on the field and draw attention.

Michael Scandrett, the Defensive Player of the Year flew under the radar this year for the Raiders but he still had an impact.

Coach of the Year honors fall to Morrow High's Jerome Weaks. Not only did the Mustangs win, they broke a 20-year playoff drought in the process.

Player of the Year: Jimmy Calloway, Morrow

Offensive Player of the Year: Onuma Dieke, North Clayton

Defensive Player of the Year: Michael Scandrett, Riverdale

Coach of the Year: Jerome Weaks, Morrow

First Team Offense

Avaun Rucker, Riverdale

Phalon Daniels, Riverdale

Raheem Gains, Mundy's Mill

Antoine Green, Mundy's Mill

Tremain Moore, Riverdale

Onuma Dieke, North Clayton

Tyson McClendon, Riverdale

Leo Riley, Riverdale

Darrius Pullins, Jonesboro

Quintell Henderson, Drew

Phillip Wilder, Mount Zion

Tyraun Lane, Mundy's Mill

Raymon Ramirez, Mundy's Mill

First Team Defense

Justin Marshall, Drew

Jaurice Sheffield, Mundy's Mill

Cameron Barnes, Mundy's Mill

Demarcus Snipes, Drew

Owein Blas, Morrow

Iseal Nwokocha, Lovejoy

Walter Forte, Jonesboro

Derwin Burgess, Riverdale

Antonio Jones, Lovejoy

Second Team Offense

Ryan Nobles, Mundy’s Mill 

Isaiah Rice, Jonesboro

Derrick Dixon, North Clayton

Jabari Tucker, Morrow

Corey Barnes, Mundy's Mill

Jaylan Grant, Mundy's Mill

Jaydon Heath, Morrow

Javonte Chapman, Morrow

Juwan James, North Clayton

Second Team Defense

Montrell Henderson, Drew

Nnanna Anyanwu, Lovejoy

Cameron Barnes, Mundy’s Mill

Zion Nwokocha, Lovejoy

Anthony Brett, Morrow

Tyler Grant, Mundy’s Mill

Jakhil Whippel, Riverdale

Ahlik Booker, Jonesboro

Anthony Lobo, Jonesboro

Honorable Mentions

QB Tremir Alexis, WR Reno Brown, WR Marques Dunn, DL Curtis Bowden, DL Kanye Varner, DL Jeremiah Hood, LB Laquavious Williams, LB Cameron Leonard, QB Fred Clins, WR Derwin Burgess, Khalil Payton, DL Pearce Brown, LB Chris Giles, Jarell Walton, LB Joshua Cooper, DL Keith Manson, DL Jadis Dunningan, Charles Jones, Travious Davis, Corey Climpson, Mike Evans, Tyler Grant, Antonio Elder, Ryan Nobles, Kyree Miller, Khalil Daniels, Crushon Jackson, Barren Johnson, Kameren Epps, Xavier Sinkfield, Antonio Jones

