JONESBORO - The season has come to a close for the teams around Region 4-AAAAAA but the only way to cap off another amazing season was to announce the All-Region teams.
This years' team was selected by the coaches of the region. With Morrow High sweeping the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Jimmy Calloway was named the Offensive Player of the Year while Owein Blas was the Defensive Player of the Year.
First All Region 4-AAAAAA Offense
OPOTY Jimmy Calloway, Morrow, Sr
QB Khalil Arnold, Lovejoy, Sr
RB Michael Fearn Jr. MLK, Sr
RB DeOndre Jackson, Stephenson, Sr
OL Tobias Colbert,MLK Jr
OL Khoury Jones, Stephenson, Sr
OL Kendall Shivers, Morrow, Sr
OL Quintell Henderson, Drew, Sr
OL Phillip Wilder, Mt. Zion, Sr
WR Isaiah Dunson, Tucker, Sr
WR Jabari Tucker, Morrow, Sr
ATH Raheem Gaines, Mundy's Mill, Sr
First All Region 4-AAAAAA Defense
DPOTY Owein Blas, Morrow, Sr
DL Viczaril Aloewede, Stephenson, Sr
DL Iseal Nwokocha, Lovejoy, Jr
DL Dawson Rivers, Tucker, Jr
DL Kam Wilson, Mt Zion
LB Trenilyas Tatum, Mt Zion, Jr
LB Jomel Robinson,MLK, Jr
LB Tommy Smith, Stephenson, Jr
DB Jeremy Cain, MLK, Sr.
DB Dorian Helm, Stephenson, Jr
DB Antonio Jones, Lovejoy, Jr
DB Tyler Montgomery, Tucker, Jr
P Charlie Cooper, Tucker, So
K Kyle Wright, Tucker, Sr
Second Team All Region 4-AAAAAA Offense
QB Jacobi Haynes, MLK, Sr.
RB Ryan Ingram, Stephenson, Sr
RB Quarius Smith, Tucker, Sr
OL Joshua Coleman, Stephenson, Sr
OL Giovonni Agbo, Stephenson, Jr
OL Jaydon Heath, Morrow, Jr
OL Javonte Chapman, Morrow, Sr
OL Tyhler Williams, Tucker, So
WR Dequandre Moore, MLK, Sr
WR Corey Barnes, Mundy's Mill, Jr
WR Justin Woods, Lovejoy,
Second All Region 4-AAAAAA Defense
DL Keion Cush, MLK, Sr
DL Janirr Wade, Stephenson, Sr
DL Montrell Henderson, Drew, So
DL Nnanna Anyanwu, Lovejoy, Sr
LB Cameron Barnes, Mundy's Mill, Jr
LB Zion Nwokocha, Lovejoy, Sr
LB Anthony Brett, Morrow, Sr
DB Trevon Jackosn, MLK,Sr,
DB Javier Morton, Stephenson, Sr
DB Jacoby Whatley, Drew, Sr.
DB Kahleje Tillman, Tucker, Sr
P Jimmy Calloway, Morrow, Jr.
K Emannual Rios, Stephenson, Jr.
Honorable Mention
DL Marquel Parks, MLK, Sr
DL Keith Manson, Morrow, Sr
DL Jadis Dunningan, Morrow, Sr
DL Malachi Bailey, Stephenson, Sr
DL Charles Jones, Forest Park, Sr
DL Travious Davis, Morrow, Sr
DL Randy Britt, Tucker, Jr
DL Aaron Key, Tucker, Sr
DL Corey Climpson, Mundy's Mill, Sr
LB Mike Evans, Forest Park, Sr
LB Tyler Grant, Mundy's Mill, Sr
LB Colin White, MLK, Sr
LB Antonio Elder, Morrow, So
QB Joseph Jackson , Stephenson, Jr
QB Ryan Nobles, Mundy's Mill, Sr
QB Myles Crawley, Tuker, Sr
RB Kyree Miller, Morrow, Sr
RB Khalil Daniels, Morrow, Jr
RB Crushon Jackson, Mundy's Mill, Sr
RB Barren Johnson, Lovejoy, Sr
OL Kameren Epps, Lovejoy, Jr
OL Xavier Sinkfield, Lovejoy, Sr
WR Antonio Jones, Lovejoy, Jr