MORROW – A pair of Clayton State student-athletes have earned the distinction of being selected as the Drury Inn & Suites Student-Athletes of the Week for the week of September 23-29 as announced by the institution on Thursday, October 3.
Na'ilah Allen – Women's Cross Country
Competing in the first home meet in 18 years, junior Na'ilah Allen (McDonough, Ga.) led the Lakers at the Clayton State Cross Country Challenge.
Over the course of the 5k distance she posted a time of 21:00.97 and finished 6-of-48. Overall, Clayton State delivered a 2-of-8 finish that included topping Division I Georgia State's B-Team.
Jordan Knight – Men's Soccer
Senior defender Jordan Knight (Javea, Spain) continues to lead a strong defense as his unit allowed just two goals in 180 minutes this past week - all of which he was on the field for.
The week began with something that doesn't happen all the time as Knight and the Lakers shutout the No. 1 scoring team in NCAA Division II. That feat would come on the road as they blanked Shorter (9/24) by a 5-0 score while holding them to only five shots and just two of those on goal.
The Hawks came in averaging 5.75 goals per game and leading the country in total goals (23) and points per game (15.75). They were also second in both assists per game (4.25), total assists (17) and total points (63) - and got none of the above against a stout Laker defense led by Knight.
That defense would be strong again at Auburn-Montgomery (9/28) but would not benefit from any offense in a 2-0 road defeat. In that game Knight would log his second 90 minute outing.
Those performances earned him his third Peach Belt Conference Defender of the Month honor.