Clayton County is represented well among the nominees for the upcoming Adapted Sports Programs in Recreation and Education (ASPIRE) Awards.

The locals up for awards include the Clayton Eagles’ Jasmine Boyce for Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year and Juanito Canuto for Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year. The Clayton Eagles also were picked for the School-Based Program Award.

Michael Davis of the Clayton Eagles is nominated for the Gail Hendrick Volunteerism Award, and Steven Lewis is up for the Leslie Sweatman Official of the Year Award.

Janice Brackett of Clayton County Schools was picked for the Advocacy Award for supporting adapted sports.

The award-winners will be recognized Oct. 23 at the fourth annual ASPIRE Awards Celebration, emceed by radio personality and program director Dennis Winslow. The event at Maggiano’s Little Italy on Peachtree Road in Atlanta, will feature two-time Paralympian Karin Korb as the guest speaker.