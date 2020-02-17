ATLANTA – The Atlanta Dream signed Shekinna Stricklen to a two-year contract over the weekend.
Stricklen is a 6-foot-2 forward who came from Tennessee as the No. 2 pick in the 2012 WNBA Draft. New teammate Glory Johnson was also a Tennessee grad and a teammate of Stricklen once more.
Stricklen spent the last five seasons with the Connecticut Sun.
“When we ended last season we knew we had to prioritize shooting during this free agency period,” head Coach Nicki Collen said in a press release. “What we are getting in Shekinna is an incredible shooter with size that can make shots on the move or standstill, and also has a great understanding of how to get herself open shots.”
We got Strick! Welcome to the Dream, @strick40 👏 📰 » https://t.co/mEQ9ym75kZ#OneCityOneDream pic.twitter.com/WwWlmVC5lt— Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) February 16, 2020
The winner of the 2019 WNBA All-Star Three-Point Contest, Stricklen finished the regular season with the third-most made three-pointers (76) and three-pointers attempted (199) in the league. She went on to lead the Sun to the WNBA Finals, where she scored in double figures three times over the five-game series against Washington.
In 2019, Stricklen started in all 34 games for the first time in her career, averaging 9.0 points and 1.9 rebounds in 23.7 minutes per game. Over her career, Stricklen has averaged 7.7 points per contest and ranked 19th all-time in WNBA history with 421 career three-pointers made.
“I was lucky enough to coach Shekinna in Connecticut for two years, and I know she is the full package when it comes to the intangibles: a great teammate, a dedicated worker and joyful competitor,” Collen said. “I’m very excited to welcome Strick to the ATL.”
With USA Basketball, Stricklen has won two gold medals, first with the U18 team at the 2008 FIBA Americas Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and again at the 2011 World University Games in Shenzhen, China.
