The Atlanta Dream acquired the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft from Washington, the team announced Wednesday.

In exchange, the Dream sent their 2022 No. 3 overall pick and 2022 No. 14 pick (second round) to the Mystics. Washington also has the right to swap its own 2023 first round pick with the 2023 first round pick Atlanta acquired from Los Angeles earlier this year (received along with Erica Wheeler).

The Dream now hold the No. 1 and the No. 15 pick (second round) in the 2022 WNBA Draft.

Atlanta will pick first in the Draft for only the second time in franchise history. The team’s only other top pick was Angel McCoughtry in 2009, who went on to became Atlanta’s franchise player with five WNBA All-Star appearances, seven WNBA All-Defensive First Team selections and two All-WNBA First Team nods, leading the Dream to all three of the team’s WNBA Finals appearances (2010, 2011, 2013).

The 2022 WNBA Draft airs on ESPN on Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m.