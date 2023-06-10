COLLEGE PARK — The Atlanta Hawks, College Park Skyhawks and State Farm unveiled a newly renovated, multi-functional Good Neighbor Club at the College Park Auditorium in College Park on Friday.

This Good Neighbor Club features a new gym and auditorium and includes a co-branded Hawks, State Farm and College Park Skyhawks wall, an LED scoreboard, new stage curtains, retractable basketball hoops and more. Joining the Atlanta Hawks Foundation and State Farm in this effort was the City of College Park’s Recreation and Cultural Arts Department.

In addition, Hawks players and Skyhawks alum Bruno Fernando and Jalen Johnson were joined by Hawks alum Charlie Criss (1977-81 and 1984-85) and City of College Park Councilmembers Ken Allen and Ambrose Clay on site to commemorate the ninth club unveiling.

“We are proud to partner with State Farm and the College Park Skyhawks to unveil our ninth Good Neighbor Club in College Park,” said Vice President of Community Impact and Basketball Programs for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena Jon Babul. “We believe that this newly renovated space at the College Park Auditorium shows our continued commitment to the community as we aim to provide the area’s youth with resources to help them grow and succeed in their personal and professional lives.”

The unveiling event featured youth participating in basketball skills challenges as well as summertime favorites such as an outdoor bounce house, obstacle course and various carnival games. Attendees also enjoyed a surprise visit and giveaways from Hawks and Skyhawks entertainment including Harry the Hawk, Colli Hawk, the ATL Dancers and the College Park Southside Crew. Participants were also served refreshments and ice cream from MOKIPOPS, an all-natural popsicle company started by three kid siblings in 2016.

“Being a ‘good neighbor’ is about supporting one another and investing in our communities,” said Dan Krause, State Farm Senior Vice President. “Through our partnership with the Atlanta Hawks and the College Park Skyhawks, together we’ve been able to bring Good Neighbor Clubs to youth across Atlanta, and we’re excited to add College Park to the list. We’re grateful for another opportunity to positively impact our community in a meaningful way.”

The College Park Auditorium was selected as the location for the ninth Good Neighbor Club due to its strong ties to the College Park community and the inclusion of the College Park Skyhawks as part of the unveiling.

“The Good Neighbor Club is an undeniable asset for our city. We are very appreciative of the Atlanta Hawks, State Farm and the College Park Skyhawks’ continued partnership with College Park as we continue to build the community we deserve,” said City of College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom. “Our youth will benefit from this investment for years to come.”

The Hawks and State Farm have led efforts in multiple community-focused initiatives to better serve Metro Atlanta. The Hawks and State Farm have previously teamed up to open eight Good Neighbor Clubs in locations including: Ron Anderson Recreation Center in Cobb County, N.H. Scott Recreation Center in Decatur, William Walker Recreation Center in Atlanta, Lucky Shoals Park in Gwinnett, Lynwood Park in Brookhaven, Welcome All Park in South Fulton, Coan Park Recreation Center in Atlanta and Bessie Branham Park in Kirkwood.