EAST POINT – On Thursday afternoon, the Atlanta Hawks Foundation and Vision To Learn, a non-profit provider that grants free eye exams and glasses to students in metro Atlanta, joined together to host a rally at Paul D. West Middle School, where more than 225 students received new eyeglasses of their choice and vision screenings.

“It is so important to us to be able to work with the schools in our southside community to give kids opportunities to live their fullest life,” said Atlanta Hawks Vice President of NBA G League and 2K League Operations Janice Koon. “This event at Paul D. West Middle School was a great way to have an impact on the youth of the southside and give them the tools to succeed in the classroom and beyond.”

The event featured Skyhawks star Cat Barber as well as assistant coaches Ronnie Burrell and Da’Sean Butler, who were joined by members of Skyhawks Entertainment including in-game host Bria Janelle, Colli the Hawk, and Southside Crew Dancers. They worked together with volunteers from Vision To Learn to distribute eyeglasses to the students in East Point, Ga. After receiving their glasses, the students were able to play NBA 2K, answer NBA trivia, participate in dance contests, and more.

“When kids can’t see the board, they can’t see their potential,” said Ann Hollister, President of Vision To Learn. “Vision To Learn is proud to continue our incredible partnership with the Atlanta Hawks and College Park Skyhawks to do important work in the southside and in the metro Atlanta area.”

Children in metro Atlanta go to school every day without the glasses they need to see the board, read a book or participate in the classroom. The primary hurdle is a lack of access to vision services for students in low-income communities. To solve this problem, Vision To Learn brings vision services to students at school using mobile clinic vans.

“We were thrilled to bring the Vision To Learn partnership to the students of Paul D. West Middle School,” said Chelsea Montgomery, Fulton County Schools’ Executive Director for the Office of Student Supports. “We are working very hard to remove any and all barriers to reading and learning for all of our students, and it was great to have the Skyhawks and Vision to Learn out to our school to provide students with such an incredible blessing.”

Since December 2017, the Atlanta Hawks Foundation has partnered with Vision To Learn to service schools in Metro Atlanta by providing them access to free eye exams and glasses. In addition to financial support, the Hawks Foundation participates in several glasses distribution events at schools located near Hawks Community Basketball Courts.