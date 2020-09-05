ATLANTA — Riverdale defeated rival North Clayton 31-0 Friday night to open the high school football season.
Quarterback Avaun Rucker accounted for three touchdowns in the win, throwing two and rushing for another. His TD strikes went to Derwin Burgess Jr. and Frederick Collins III.
Jason Stokes had a 35-yard TD run in the victory, and Autavius Ison added a 10-yard scoring run.
