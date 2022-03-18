COLLEGE PARK – The College Park Skyhawks defeated the Wisconsin Herd 142-124 at the Gateway Center Arena on Friday night.

College Park (13-13) set a new franchise record with 142 points tonight, besting the previous mark of 141 set on Dec. 22, 2021 against Texas. The Skyhawks took both games of a two-game set against Wisconsin (8-18), and have won four in a row.

Cat Barber came out firing, scoring 18 points in the first quarter to give the Skyhawks a 35-27 lead after one. Barber’s 18 points was the most he has ever scored in an opening quarter.

Barber finished with 26 points in the first half, a new career high. The Skyhawks took a 71-68 lead into halftime, scoring 70+ in the first half for the second consecutive game.

Barber, who came into the game averaging 21.4 points per game, finished with a career-high 43 points and nine assists in 37 minutes.

Sharife Cooper, Barber’s starting partner in the backcourt, finished with 24 points of his own. It is the 10th time he has eclipsed the 20-point mark this season.

The Skyhawks held the lead through the second half, leading by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter.

The Herd had seven players in double figures, and were led by Rayjon Tucker, who recorded 27 points and six rebounds. Tyreke Evans, who made his debut for the Herd, finished with 16 points in 26 minutes.

Justin Tillman returned to action for the Skyhawks after missing the four previous games with a toe sprain. The center from VCU finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in 35 minutes, his 17th game of the season with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The Skyhawks finished the game shooting 55-103 (.534 FG%) from the field, 13-34 (.382 3FG%) from three-point range, and 11-13 (.846 FT%) from the free throw line.

“Guys are really playing for each other right now,” said Skyhawks Head Coach Steve Gansey. “This is exactly the time when we need them to lock in for this playoff push. Really happy for our group.”

The Skyhawks will travel next to take on the Cleveland Charge on Sunday. The game will tip at 2 p.m. and can be watched live on NBAGLeague.com.