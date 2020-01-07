COLLEGE PARK - North Clayton High and Woodward Academy faced off for the first time in Gateway Arena but the Eagles couldn't overcome Woodward.
For one side, the action at Gateway was encouraged, for the other, they were swept up easily at the beginning in the first Battle of College Park. The one that was swept up early, happened to be North Clayton High School during the 79-65 loss Tuesday night.
North Clayton had eight fouls in the first quarter where Woodward only had three. The momentum was killed from the beginning of the game and a technical foul on Onuma Dieke played right into it.
But it wasn't all for naught, North Clayton continued to fight through the second quarter. Despite being down 24-15, the Eagles weren't out of the game. But things looked bleak in the second quarter.
North Clayton's deficit grew and Woodward became a juggernaut on the floor as they forced turnovers and bad shots early in the second quarter. But things weren't took far out of hand as the Eagles were able to rely on Xavier Valley's sharp shooting three's to close the deficit but it was little that could be done.
On two separate occasions the Eagles pulled the deficit to within seven but couldn't overtake the lead despite their best efforts.
