Kaziah Terrell, a 2020 Lovejoy grad, signed with the Bellevue University (Neb.) women’s basketball program.
The 5-foot-9 wing helped Lovejoy to a 26-5 record and a trip to the Elite Eight of the state playoffs as a senior. She averaged 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 1 block last season.
