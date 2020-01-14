JONESBORO — The season marches on with a number of different teams still making moves in the region standings. The final month of the regular season is always packed with excitement ahead of the state tournament.
Charles Drew Titans (0-18, 0-11)
Drew went through last week looking to pick up their first win of the season but the Titans were unable to overcome Mundy's Mill or Lovejoy. This week, the Titans return to home to start the week against Tucker High before taking North Clayton on the road.
Elite Scholars Academy Knights (2-12, 0-2)
Elite Scholars enters this week on a nine-game losing streak following losses to Landmark Christian and Greenforest last week. This week, the Knights face Strong Rock at home before traveling to Trinity Christian and Mount Vernon.
Forest Park Panthers (3-15, 2-8)
The Panthers enter this week on a four game losing streak following two losses to Stephenson and Tucker last week. Fortunes could turn around this week as the Panthers host Mount Zion High before traveling to face Mundy's Mill later this week.
Jonesboro Cardinals (8-6, 4-1)
Jonesboro had just one game last week but they weren't too challenged. A road win over Whitewater helped the Cardinals bring another region win home. The next nine games are at home for the Cardinals who kick off action with three games this week. Jonesboro takes on Riverdale, Griffin and Fayette County at their new gym.
Lovejoy Wildcats (12-6, 7-4)
The Wildcats split the week with a win and a loss. The loss came in the form of a seven point drop to Tucker High School. Against Drew, the Wildcats took a five-point victory. This week starts a three week slate for the Wildcats who face Morrow on the road, Mount Zion at home and Mundy's Mill on the road.
Morrow Mustangs (8-9, 5-5)
Morrow has managed to go on their first three-game losing streak this season after the program struggled to top Jonesboro and M.L. King last week. The Mustangs return to action against Lovejoy this week. Their only game.
Mount Zion Bulldogs (3-12, 3-7)
The Bulldogs had just one game last week after the Christmas break but it was a loss to Mundy's Mill. The Bulldogs return to action this week with two games. Mount Zion faces Forest Park and Lovejoy on the road this week.
Mundy’s Mill Tigers (13-6, 7-3)
The Tigers started the new year off right. Their first two contests of 2020 resulted in timely victories over Drew and Mount Zion High last week. This week, Mundy's Mill can look forward to facing Stephenson, Forest Park and Lovejoy.
North Clayton Eagles (11-5, 4-4)
The North Clayton Eagles started last week with a loss to Woodward Academy but a walk-off three ultimately propelled them past McDonough High School. Following up the exciting game will be difficult but the momentum should carry them to Salem this week. Rounding out this week's challengers are Eastside and Drew.
Riverdale Raiders (3-5, 2-2)
Riverdale nearly had two wins last week but the Raiders only managed to get one in a 51-48 victory over Starr's Mill. The loss last week came against McIntosh. This week, Riverdale hits the road to face Jonesboro High and Fayette County.
