The College Park Skyhawks announced Thursday that the G League team has reacquired point guard Cat Barber via the player’s returning player rights.

The five-year pro most recently featured for BC Budelvnik in Ukraine, appearing in six games (five starts) and averaging 10.8 points and 3.8 assists per game.

Barber returns having played the entire 2021-22 season with College Park. The 6-1 guard held season averages of 23.0 points (.470 FG%,.425 3FG%,.667 FT%) and 8.1 assists in 28 games (27 starts) during the regular season, leading the team in assists. He ranked 10th in scoring and third in assists in the league, the only player in the top-10 of both categories. His play earned him the recognition of being named to the All-NBA G League Second Team for the 2021-22 regular season. He was also named NBA G League Player of the Week on March 22 for games played on March 14-20, averaging 25.0 points, 6.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds in four victories. It was the second time he had received the award in his career (Feb. 3, 2020).

The 28-year-old received a Gatorade NBA G League Call-Up with the Atlanta Hawks, signing a 10-day contract on Dec. 25, 2021.

Barber’s experience in the NBA G League has come with the Skyhawks (2019-22), Erie BayHawks (2018-19), Greensboro Swarm (2016-19), and Delaware Blue Coats (2016-17). He has spent time internationally in Israel, Italy, Germany, Canada, and Ukraine.

A four-year player at North Carolina State, Barber was named First Team All-ACC in 2015-16 after leading the conference with 23.5 points and 38.7 minutes per game.

Barber will wear No. 1 with the Skyhawks.