Clayton County high schools had 112 football players on college rosters for the 2021 season, according to research by the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Lovejoy led the way among local high schools with 27 college players this season, followed by Riverdale with 16 and Jonesboro with 15.

The following is a breakdown of the local college players divided by high school.

Drew (9) — Marquilles Billings (St. Andrews), Deven Brantley (East Tennessee State), Jovany Doe (UNC-Pembroke), Bryson Duckworth (Gardner-Webb), Shamarious Gilmore (Georgia State), Tashawn Noah (Concordia-Wisc.), Blake Page (UNC-Pembroke), Tyrek Presley (Tulane), Keshawn Sears (Arkansas-Pine Bluff)

Forest Park (6) — Jacquez Bailey (Gardner-Webb), Roddemus Butler (East Tennessee State), Justin Eboigbe (Alabama), RayShawn Meiser (Allen), Nkosi Stewart (Wooster), Quincy Taylor (Wooster)

Jonesboro (15) — Matavion Brooks (Albany State), Reno Brown (Lane), Macai Bruce (Wagner), Zerrick Cooper (Jacksonville State), Walter Forte (Grambling State), Zach Hayes (Virginia State), Shawn Lawson (Kentucky), Nate Light (Washington-Mo.), Fernando Lobo (Clark-Atlanta), C.J. Marria (Western Kentucky), Jeff Mays (Campbellsville), Thaddeus Mitchell (Fort Valley State), Jalen Pugh (Albany State), Rasheed Singleton (Catawba), Laquavious Williams (Alderson-Broaddus)

Lovejoy (27) — Khalil Arnold (Eastern Kentucky), Brandon Arnold (North Carolina Wesleyan), Myles Best (Erskine), Ahmed Brimah (Albany State), Chris Daley (Oklahoma Panhandle State), Corintheus Edmonds (Delta State), Kristian Grant (Albany State), Chris Henderson (South Alabama), Tzion Herriot (Presbyterian), Yakim Herriot (Presbyterian), De’Jarrious Hutcherson (St. Thomas-Fla.), Nolan Jones (Benedict), Antonio Jones (Grambling State), Solomon Lightfoot (Reinhardt), Bub Means (Louisiana Tech), Israel Nwokocha (Benedict), Zion Nwokocha (Clark-Atlanta), Jaylen Payne (Point), N’Zoyn Poole (Clark-Atlanta), Lorenzo Robinson (Reinhardt), Will Rogers (South Carolina), Tramius Scandrett (Clark-Atlanta), Quentavius Scandrett (Eastern Michigan), John Seter (Stetson), Tre’mond Shorts (East Tennessee State), Jayden Thomas (Benedict), Dayton Wade (Western Kentucky)

Morrow (8) — Owein Bias (Clark-Atlanta), Jimmy Calloway (Tennessee), Tabious Clemmons (Albany State), Travious Davis Jr. (Mississippi Valley State), Jamal Hill (Oregon), Tyson Latimore (Fort Valley State), Jabari Tucker (Benedict), Christian Willis (Rhodes)

Mount Zion-Jonesboro (11) — Taariik Brett (Ferris State), Dakota Browning (Cumberland-Tenn.), Raymon Hill (Allen), Ivonte Montgomery (Tusculum), Jared Preston (Hastings), Xavier Seaberry (Defiance), Trenilyas Tatum (Georgia Tech), Roman Victor (Albany State), Lorenzo Ware (Greenville), Phillip Wilder (Southeast Missouri State), Kameron Wilson (Louisville)

Mundy’s Mill (12) — Corey Barnes (Mercer), Cameron Barnes (Reinhardt), Corey Climpson (Carson-Newman), Jeremiah Fain (Maryville), Quenton Green (LaGrange), Casey Grigley II (Jacksonville State), Nikholas Hackett (Reinhardt), Nick Manson (Miami-Ohio), London McCall (Shasta CC), Jadarius Mitchell (LaGrange), Roderick Welch (Albany State), Hardrick Willis (Georgia State)

North Clayton (8) — Deon Alexander (Georgia Military JC), Sundiata Anderson (Grambling State), YaYa Diaby (Louisville), Onuma Dieke (Massachusetts), James Monroe (LaGrange), Demetrius Stillwell (Defiance), Jeremiah White (Defiance)

Riverdale (16) — Deon Andrews (Fort Valley State), Pearce Brown (West Virginia Wesleyan), Derwin Burgess Jr. (Georgia Southern), Nick Dumas (Fort Scott CC), Justice Ezeokonkwo (Shorter), Jaelyn Lay (Clemson), Jakwon Lipscomb (Delta State), Josh Moore (Baker), T.J. Moore (Mercer), Karmari Murphy (Catawba), Chidi Okonya (North Carolina Central), Neeko Page (Waldorf), Avaun Rucker (West Virginia State), Wy’Kevious Thomas (South Alabama), Greg White (Grambling State), Brian Williams (Southern)