Clayton County football was represented well on the All-Region 3-AAAAA Team voted on by the region’s coaches.
The first-team offense featured Jonesboro quarterback Chad Garner, Mundy’s Mill running back Jerrick Gibson and Jonesboro wide receiver Malcolm Simmons.
Locals on the first-team defense were Jonesboro defensive lineman Kanye Varner, Drew defensive lineman Montrell Henderson, Jonesboro linebacker Cameron Leonard, Drew linebacker Kalen Justice and Forest Park punter Luis Soto.
The second-team honorees included Drew running back Hakem Hodges, Jonesboro wide receiver Devon Rainey, Jonesboro offensive lineman Dominic Kellings, Drew offensive lineman D.J. Hill, Forest Park offensive lineman John Shepherd, Forest Park linebacker Jaden Lancaster, Jonesboro linebacker Curtis Bowden, Jonesboro defensive back Jakell Mitchell and Forest Park defensive back Janerious Jackson.
The honorable mention selections from Clayton were Drew’s Josiah Jarrett, Chams Diagne, Isreal Jackson, TyZay Rogers, Savon Gatlin, Joshua Mensah and Audrais Thompson, Forest Park’s Janerious Jackson, Drayshon Thomas and Mark Bramble, Jonesboro’s M Dunn, Randy Brown, Brandon Holloway, Cameron Dews, Marcus Wilkes, Devon Rainey, Damon Wilson, Tahj Walden, Kaden Bryant, Jeremiah Hood and Tylon Sutton and Mundy’s Mill’s Dajuan Springer, Seth Gamble, Anthony Griffin, Camren Davis, Antonio Johnson, Kendrick Dujour and Christopher Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.