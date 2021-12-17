Clayton County football was represented well on the All-Region 3-AAAAA Team voted on by the region’s coaches.

The first-team offense featured Jonesboro quarterback Chad Garner, Mundy’s Mill running back Jerrick Gibson and Jonesboro wide receiver Malcolm Simmons.

Locals on the first-team defense were Jonesboro defensive lineman Kanye Varner, Drew defensive lineman Montrell Henderson, Jonesboro linebacker Cameron Leonard, Drew linebacker Kalen Justice and Forest Park punter Luis Soto.

The second-team honorees included Drew running back Hakem Hodges, Jonesboro wide receiver Devon Rainey, Jonesboro offensive lineman Dominic Kellings, Drew offensive lineman D.J. Hill, Forest Park offensive lineman John Shepherd, Forest Park linebacker Jaden Lancaster, Jonesboro linebacker Curtis Bowden, Jonesboro defensive back Jakell Mitchell and Forest Park defensive back Janerious Jackson.

The honorable mention selections from Clayton were Drew’s Josiah Jarrett, Chams Diagne, Isreal Jackson, TyZay Rogers, Savon Gatlin, Joshua Mensah and Audrais Thompson, Forest Park’s Janerious Jackson, Drayshon Thomas and Mark Bramble, Jonesboro’s M Dunn, Randy Brown, Brandon Holloway, Cameron Dews, Marcus Wilkes, Devon Rainey, Damon Wilson, Tahj Walden, Kaden Bryant, Jeremiah Hood and Tylon Sutton and Mundy’s Mill’s Dajuan Springer, Seth Gamble, Anthony Griffin, Camren Davis, Antonio Johnson, Kendrick Dujour and Christopher Joseph.