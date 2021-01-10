Clayton County earned three of the top five awards on the All-Region 5-AAAA Football Team, voted on by the region’s coaches.
Mount Zion’s Taarik Brett was named Athlete of the Year in the region, while Riverdale had two top award-winners — Derwin Burgess as Offensive Player of the Year and Rodney Hackney as Coach of the Year.
Riverdale also had nine first-team all-region picks — quarterback Avaun Rucker, running back Malik Harris, wide receiver Fred Collins, offensive lineman Fennix McKinney, defensive linemen Pearce Brown and Jaylin Finley, linebacker Ian Hackney and defensive backs Kamari Murphy and Dacien Robinson.
Mount Zion’s first-team selections were tight end Ethan Hunter and defensive lilneman Jaydon Heath. North Clayton defensive lineman Justin Bonds also was on the first team.
The second-teamers for Riverdale were Marcus Polite at running back, Tyrell Plummer at tight end, Jarrell Walton and Joshua Morain at offensive line, Khadim Tall at kicker, Joshua Cooper and Yusef Ryan at linebacker and Jordan Neang at punter.
Mount Zion’s Robert Wright (offensive line) and Ke’Shawn Ward (defensive back), and North Clayton’s Derrick Nixon (running back), Demetrius Stillwell (wide receiver) and Joseph Harris (defensive line) earned second-team acclaim.
The honorable mention list included Riverdale’s Daquan Gillett, LiRon Blackshear, Larrance George and Neeko Page, Mount Zion’s Tyler White, Justis Simmonds, Kenton Vanardo and Terrell Thomas and North Clayton’s Felton Forehand, Jamari Hinton and Derrius Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.