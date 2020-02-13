JONEBSORO - The time is here for the postseason to begin and the five teams from Clayton County will embark on their respective journeys.
Lovejoy is a tournament favorite this year after reaching back-to-back finals in Macon.
Lovejoy hosts Richmond Hill
The Lovejoy Lady Wildcats enter this state tournament with a solid defense averaging 35.3 points allowed per game. The Lady Wildcats should be a solid threat Friday at 5:30 p.m. against Richmond Hill.
Richmond Hill also averages 41.8 points per game offensively.
Forest Park hosts Bradwell Institute
The Forest Park Lady Panthers enter this week as the No. 2 seed against Bradwell Institute at home. Forest Park averages 59.1 points per game and a large part of that lies with Sania Feagin's 16.9 average with 10.5 rebounds per game.
Bradwell Institute knocked in 50.6 points per game entering the postseason.
Mount Zion hits the road to face Glynn Academy
Looking in at Mount Zion, the Lady Bulldogs complied a 17-10 record this year, an improvement from their 13-13 finish in 2018-19. But now the postseason looms and they'll have to face the Lady Terrors from Glynn Academy.
Zoesha Smith (20.4 ppg, 12.6 rpg) and Talia Hamilton (11.7 ppg) are the two biggest threats for the Lady Bulldogs to face Friday night at Glynn Academy.
Jonesboro travels to Bainbridge
The Jonesboro Lady Cardinals are in the postseason for the first time since the 2016-17 season. The Lady Cardinals have averaged 43.8 points per game, but the Lady Bearcats of Bainbridge enter with a balanced account that averages 45.1 points per game.
Elite Scholars travels to face Trion
Elite Scholars enters the postseason averaging 52.4 points per game behind Layla Hood's 19.5 and Gabryelle Matthews' 13.9. But that's not all, the Lady Knights were on a four-game win streak before the loss to Holy Innocents Episcopal.
Trion on the other hand, has averaged 46 points per game as a team and will host the Lady Knights.
