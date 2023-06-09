Two former Clayton County football stars, both former Georgia Bulldogs, were among the 40 selections to the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023, released Friday.

Former North Clayton quarterback D.J. Shockley, a 2000 grad, and former Jonesboro standout Scott Woerner, a 1976 grad, earned spots in the Hall of Fame’s second class. The first class, inducted in 2022, featured 45 players.

Shockley and Woerner will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during an Oct. 21 ceremony at the College Football Hall of Fame.

Shockley, now a sports anchor for Fox 5 Atlanta, was a first-team All-SEC quarterback at Georgia and helped his team to the 2005 SEC title, earning MVP honors in the SEC Championship Game. He played for the Atlanta Falcons from 2006-2010 as a backup quarterback.

At North Clayton, Shockley stood out in football, basketball and track and field. He was an all-state and All-American quarterback in high school, throwing for more than 3,200 yards and rushing for nearly 1,500 yards over his final two seasons.

Woerner was previously inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame for his stellar career with the Bulldogs. He was a first-team All-SEC selection in 1980 during Georgia’s national championship run and made two interceptions in a 1981 Sugar Bowl win over Notre Dame that clinched the title. He made 13 career interceptions in college and is considered the top punt returner in UGA history, holding school records for career (1,077) and single-season (488) punt return yards. His 190 kickoff return yards against Kentucky is a single-game Georgia record.

As a high schooler, he starred in football, basketball and track at Jonesboro. He helped his team, which was winless his freshman season, to winning records his final three years of high school.