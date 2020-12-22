Georgia State’s Shamarious Gilmore and Hardrick Willis, former Clayton County standouts, were named to the All-Sun Belt Conference Football Team.
Gilmore, an offensive guard, was selected to the first team, earning Sun Belt postseason honors for the fourth straight season. The Drew grad was a third-team selection as a junior and was named honorable mention his first two college seasons. He is the first player in GSU history to earn Sun Belt honors four straight seasons.
Gilmore, who has started 46 straight games, is a team captain and a leader of a line that paves the way for the Panthers’ offense, which has averaged 32 points and 220 rushing yards the past two seasons.
Willis, a junior and a Mundy’s Mill grad, made the second team and earned Sun Belt honors for the second straight season. The 2020 team captain has 5 1/2 sacks this season, ranking third in the Sun Belt, and is the program’s career leader with 11 1/2 sacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.