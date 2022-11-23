When Clayton County native Daniel Pounds signed a letter of intent on Nov. 9 to play basketball at Old Dominion, he experienced two immediate feelings.

“It feels great,” Pounds said in a phone interview less than an hour before his signing ceremony. “It was a relief, really.”

A 2022 Newton graduate, the 6-foot-7, 215-pound Pounds opted to take a gap year before pursuing college basketball and is currently enrolled at SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio. His signing brings to an end what was a stressful time.

“Before I reclassed, I had two or three options and I could have waited, but I got the offer from ODU and decided to sign early,” said Pounds, who played one season for the Rams, who went 24-6 overall and 8-0 in Region 4-AAAAAAA, falling to eventual state champions Norcross in the semifinals.

“I had a great visit to the school. When I was talking to their academic people, they make sure kids are graduating and doing more than just playing ball. It wasn’t like it was just about their school and nothing else — they showed they cared about my personal life and wanted to help me be a better person and everything.”

Growing up in Clayton County (he played at Forest Park before transferring to Newton), Pounds recalls he was generally thought of as tall for his age, but it wasn’t until he was entering the ninth grade that he really took off.

“I was always a little taller than some of the other kids, but not too much taller,” said Pounds, who played his first basketball games at the Carl Rodenizer Recreation Center in Rex and the Forest Park Recreation Center. “In eighth grade, I was 6-foot and there were a couple of guys who were a couple of inches taller than me.

“So I played the 3 (small forward position) at that time and fell in love with that mid-range shot; it was so easy to me. By my ninth-grade summer, I was about 6-4, so I guess that was my spurt. In my freshman year, I learned how to get off the ground with the ball and was able to start dunking it.”

He’s put on a few pounds since his arrival at SPIRE Academy and said, “I feel solid, for real.”

As is the case with many high school athletes, Pounds has long awaited his opportunity to play college basketball and plans to make the most of it.

“It is a dream to play college basketball,” he said. “A lot of people don’t get this far, so it’s very special to me…I feel I can keep growing and developing and I know haven’t learned everything yet. I want to continue to develop my game, including the small details. And I most definitely want to get that piece of paper.”

Pounds will enroll at Old Dominion — located in Norfolk, Virginia — in the fall for the 2023-24 school year.