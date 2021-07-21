Drew grad Shamarious Gilmore and Mundy’s Mill grad Hardrick Willis were among the 10 Georgia State football players named to the preseason All-Sun Belt Conference Team.

Gilmore, a first-team selection, already is the first four-time all-conference player in the history of the Panthers’ program. He can earn the honor for a fifth time this season as a super senior, granted an extra year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6-foot-3, 288-pound senior is a four-year starter at left guard with a streak of 47 straight starts, paving the way to three straight record-breaking rushing seasons by the Panthers.

Willis, named to the second team, is a three-year starter and a two-time All-Sun belt pick at defensive end. The 6-3, 244-pounder is Georgia State’s all-time sacks leader with 12 and is eighth in school history with 18 tackles for losses. He has 10 1/2 sacks and 15 1/2 tackles for losses the past two seasons.