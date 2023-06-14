Clayton County Parks and Rec offering youth water polo clinic

The Clayton County Parks and Recreation Department is holding a Youth Water Polo Clinic.
The clinic is Saturday, June 24 and Aug. 5 for youth ages 10 to 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Steve Lundquist Aquatic Center, 9045 Tara Blvd, Jonesboro.
For more information, call Vincent McPherson at 770-473-3998.
