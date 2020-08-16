Josh Powell helped cut down the net as an NBA champion. Now, he helps feed the homeless with pizza and water every week in Atlanta while taking time to talk and pray with them.
The No. 21 Josh Powell wore lives on through his foundation, 21 Reasons to Give.
Powell developed his foundation based on his experiences growing up. When he faced a lack of resources, he watched others set an example and give back to the community.
“I’ve always had a big heart and I’ve always wanted to give because I understood,” the former Riverdale High star said. “The goal for me growing up, honestly, was just to go to college.”
Powell’s basketball career included seven NBA teams, at least 10 teams overseas and two NBA championships. Now, Powell dedicates his life to being “#TheGiveBackKid” through his foundation.
The power forward/center went undrafted in the 2003 NBA Draft and spent a preseason with the Dallas Mavericks before moving to Russia for his first professional season. His career would unfold differently than other professional players, but Powell said he trusted and understood the process.
“Everyone has their own journey,” Powell said. “Realizing that helped not compare myself to everybody else. I knew what I could do, as long as I was given a fair opportunity. Sometimes in life, it’s just about time.”
Part of that journey included traveling back and forth overseas to play for 14 years. He still views his travels as worthwhile.
“I know I always belonged in the NBA, and I know I can play at a high level,” Powell said. “But, I think that there are times, too, when what’s for you will be for you, and sometimes God will do things in order for you to grow and go where he needs you to.”
His time abroad shaped his career on the court as well as his personal growth. He discussed the knowledge he gained about different cultures, traditions and ways of life that he still carries with him and practices.
“I learned a lot about eating well, meditation, and I’ve been drinking hot water with lemon and lime for the last couple of years,” Powell said. “I picked that up in Asia. People joke with me all the time, but it’s just one of those things that I’m so used to now. There’s an endless amount of things that I’ve learned.”
The only struggle Powell endured was being away from his children and family. He said he missed watching them grow and being a part of their day-to-day lives.
While Powell said every pin on the map taught him something different, he mentioned that he’s especially grateful for Australia, Greece, China and Puerto Rico. Those are the countries his kids and family came to visit.
“I don’t question anything,” Powell said. “The things that I learned playing either in the NBA and overseas are the things that have helped me as a man and as a father and as a leader.”
Powell said he continuously battled for more opportunity throughout his career to prove himself. He remembered times when he got his chance to play, but it would only be that one chance. Then weeklong periods would go by before he would see time on the court again.
“A lot of times people look at us, guys like myself, low-minute guys and role players and it’s always ‘How did they get here?’” Powell said. “Y’all don’t get to see the behind-the-scenes or witness the practices.”
In 2007, Powell’s career began to shift when he signed with the Los Angeles Clippers. On April 3, 2008, Powell recorded a career-high 13 rebounds, and three days later he scored a career-high 22 points. He said he had the most opportunity with the Clippers, playing 25-28 minutes a game for almost three months.
His experience with the Clippers led him to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he would become a two-time NBA champion in 2009-10.
“I’m just a kid from the southside of Atlanta,” Powell said. “I would’ve never thought in a million years that I’d get to that point.”
Powell lost the championship in 2005 with Dallas to Miami. He said returning to the NBA Finals with the Lakers set the example of greatness.
“I just took away from it the real, true definition of winning,” Powell said. “It showed me what being relentless, consistent, dedicated and determined can do.”
Powell played alongside Laker legend Kobe Bryant who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020. Powell said Bryant was instrumental in his development on and off the court.
“He was bigger than basketball,” Powell said. “I learned a lot from watching him as a husband and as a father. I’m so grateful that I got to be a teammate of his, a friend, and a brother of his during my time with the Lakers and after.”
After his two championships, Powell continued playing in the NBA, spent the 2014-15 season as a development coach for the Houston Rockets, and played in Argentina, Puerto Rico, China, Australia and Venezuela before finishing his career in the Korean Basketball League. He finally stepped away from his professional career to be with his family and grow his foundation.
His foundation, 21 Reasons to Give, develops projects that help provide where there’s a need in the community.
“I know what that’s like to try and figure out what you’re going to be eating, or even where you’re going to be sleeping,” Powell said. “I want to do my part to inspire, motivate and hopefully give someone some positivity and encourage them to keep going — because I’ve been there.”
Although he has left the professional side of the game, Powell notes that he’s proud to forever be a part of Laker history, NBA history and basketball history. He’s proud to find his jersey retired at his high school. He’s also proud to give back.
“I hope that I’m an example of dedication, consistency, hard work and someone who will walk in their truth and owning it while keeping their head held high,” Powell said.
