Clayton County Public Schools was awarded an ASPIRE Grant by the American Association of Adapted Sports Programs thanks to funding through the Georgia Department of Education, it was announced Monday.

The funds will be used to purchase sport wheelchairs and adapted equipment for students and student-athletes with physical disabilities, which will benefit the school system’s adapted sports program.

AAASP presented almost $380,000 in grants to area school systems and organizations. The grant for the Clayton school system was nearly $30,000.