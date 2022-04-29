Clayton County Public Schools held a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate one of its all-time athletic greats, Hines Ward.

The event formally unveiled Hines Ward Field at Tara Stadium, putting Ward’s name on the field where he played his high school football for Forest Park.

After starring at College Park and for the in-state Georgia Bulldogs, Ward was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 1998 NFL Draft. He is a two-time Super Bowl champion and was the MVP of Super Bowl XL during his successful NFL career.

Ward, who retired after the 2011 season, is the Steelers’ all-time leader in receptions (1,000), receiving yards (12,083) and receiving touchdowns (85).

Ward has ventured into coaching in recent seasons, serving as an offensive assistant with the New York Jets for two seasons before coaching the wide receivers at Florida Atlantic in 2021. He was named recently as one of eight head coaches in the XFL when the league return in 2023.

Following the ceremony, a CCPS NFL Greats Reception was held at the S. Truett Cathy Professional Learning Center, which is adjacent to Tara Stadium in Jonesboro. The event honored former CCPS athletes with established careers in the NFL. In addition to celebrating the NFL standouts, CCPS presented special honors to Cap Burnett (Unsung Hero Award), Al Hughes (Legendary Coach Award), Don Shockley Sr. (Legendary Coach Award) and the Douglas Brother Foundation, Inc. (Community Service Award).