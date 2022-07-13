The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association recently announced that Justina Jackson-Brownlee, district athletic coordinator at Clayton County Public Schools, has been recognized by the association as a Certified Master Athletic Administrator.
To earn this distinction, Jackson-Brownlee has demonstrated exemplary knowledge, contributions and on-going professional development in the field of interscholastic athletic administration. The voluntary certification process included a thorough evaluation of the candidate's educational background, experience, NIAAA Leadership Courses and professional contributions. It is culminated with a practical written or oral presentation project.
Jackson-Brownlee is one of a very elite group of interscholastic athletic administrators nationwide to attain this level of professionalism.
