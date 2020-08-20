Clayton County Public Schools announced Thursday that the district will move forward with no fan participation at athletic events.
The decision, which is in effect until further notice, was made based on a review of current data regarding the COVID-19 virus and following consultation with the district’s high school coaches and athletic directors.
After a recent postponement, Clayton County Public Schools’ date for resuming athletic activity is Monday, Aug. 24.
“Our decision related to no fan participation at athletic events is being made to reinforce our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure environment for our student athletes, our coaches and indirectly, our stakeholders,” CCPS superintendent Morcease J. Beasley said in a release. “In addition to our continued close monitoring of data from local/state health officials, we will also maintain contact with the Georgia High School Association and the different competitor districts and schools to advise them of this and future decisions and to determine the best and safest course of action going forward.
“Please know that we will reassess when the data improves. We will always lean towards prioritizing the health and safety of all concerned and will continue to communicate and strategize with those engaged stakeholders to make our best data informed decisions as they relate to our athletic program.”
