JONESBORO - The Georgia High School Association announced Girls Flag Football many weeks back and Clayton County has confirmed that they're fielding 10 teams in 2020.
Henry County was the closest competition beforehand to watch the new young women's game but the conversation came up due to Clayton County looking to not bring Bass fishing to the county.
"The district administration discussed the implementation of the new sports offered by the GHSA for 2020-21 including flag football and bass fishing," Clayton County Athletic Director Kevin May said. "We determined that interest level in flag football would be very high and bass fishing was simply not an option."
The season is tentatively set to start in October and will be the first season Clayton County fields teams. Henry County fielded teams last year while other counties have held session for the past two years.
The GHSA has listed Oct. 12, 2020 as the earliest date for a flag football contest and the regular season, tentatively set to end on Nov. 21.
