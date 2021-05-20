Three Clayton County basketball players earned all-state honors from the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association for the 2020-21 high school season.
Two of the players made the Class AAAAA South all-state list — Forest Park’s Sania Feagin for the girls and Jonesboro’s Nate Adams for the boys. Feagin, a 6-foot-4 senior and a South Carolina signee, was named earlier as a Naismith All-American. She averaged 18.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.2 blocks, 3.1 assists and 2.7 steals as a senior for a state runner-up team.
The 6-5 Adams earned first-team all-region honors this season for a Jonesboro team that made the Sweet Sixteen of the state tournament. He averaged 14.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists as a senior.
Lovejoy’s La’Nya Foster, a 5-9 sophomore, earned all-state acclaim in AAAAAA South girls basketball. She averaged 10.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.1 assists for a Final Four team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.