Three Clayton County football players earned spots on the Georgia High School Football Daily All-State Football Team.
Jonesboro teammates Kanye Varner, a senior linebacker, and Malcolm Simmons, a sophomore wide receiver, were honorable mention selections in Class AAAAA. Riverdale linebacker Ian Hackney, a senior, was on the honorable mention list in AAAA.
