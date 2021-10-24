Juan Nava of the Clayton Eagles earned a top award Sunday night as the American Association of Adapted Sports Programs, Inc. recognized 20 key people and organizations with an ASPIRE Award for their outstanding contributions to support student-athletes with physical disabilities.

Nava received the 2021 Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year Award during the celebration.

The third annual Adapted Sports Programs in Recreation and Education (ASPIRE) Awards, emceed by local Atlanta veteran sports anchor Sam Crenshaw, recognized the significant contributions of individuals and organizations that have been central to the mission of making adapted sports programming available nationwide.