In accordance with Peach Belt Conference and NCAA protocols, the Clayton State athletic department will implement a reduced seating capacity for Laker Field for the upcoming 2021 spring men’s and women’s soccer seasons.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lakers are limiting seating capacity at all home soccer contests to 100 fans this season. All contests will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Spectator seating is available in the bleachers adjacent to the field. Fans are also encouraged to bring their own folding chairs to allow for distancing.
Tickets will go on sale one hour prior to the scheduled start time and can be purchased at the admissions table located at the entrance to the field. Clayton State students will be admitted for free with a valid Laker ID. Pass lists for home and away teams will not be available this season. Ticket prices are as follows — adults (18+) for $8, children (10-17) for $5, children (under 10) are free, Clayton State students (With valid Laker ID) are free and visiting team students (With valid ID) are $5.
The Clayton State Athletics health and safety COVID-19 protocols for spectators, participants and game day staff are focused on ensuring appropriate sanitation of Laker Field prior to, during and after each home contest. Hand sanitizing stations will be placed at the admissions table and entrance. Concessions will not be offered this season.
All spectators must undergo a temperature check and will have to answer a COVID-19 symptoms checklist prior to entering the venue. If a patron registers a temperature of 100.1 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, they will be asked to leave the facility for 10 minutes before a second reading is done. If the temperature reads 100.1 degrees Fahrenheit a second time, that guest will not be permitted to enter the venue.
Fans are required to wear a face mask that covers both the nose and mouth throughout the game and will also be asked to socially distance throughout the facility and in the stands. Face shields are permitted but need to be accompanied with a mask.
Directional signage will be in place upon entering the field to ensure the safety of our participants. Spectators are not permitted in restricted areas or on the field prior to, during or after the event.
Clayton State Athletics health and safety protocols are subject to change based on new information made available by the CDC, PBC and NCAA.
This season, the men’s and women’s teams will be playing a conference only schedule with both teams playing 10 games, five of which will be played at home. Gameday programs will be digital this season with a QR code available at all games.
Fans who are unable to attend home games can catch all the action by accessing the Clayton State digital network.
