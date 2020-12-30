In accordance with Peach Belt Conference and NCAA protocols, Clayton State Athletics will implement a reduced seating capacity for The Loch and Mason Barfield Court for the upcoming 2021 basketball season.
The Lakers are scheduled to host eight doubleheaders this season with games beginning on Jan. 6. Clayton State will host UNC Pembroke on the opening Wednesday of the season. The women’s game will tip-off at 1:30 p.m. while the men’s game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
The Lakers will allow 100 fans to attend basketball games, which includes Clayton State students, staff, faculty, families of Clayton State student-athletes and invited guests. All games will be on a first-come, first-serve basis this season.
Clayton State students will be admitted for free with a valid Laker ID. Pass lists for home and away teams will not be available this season. Ticket prices are as follows:
• Adults (18+) — $8
• Children (10-17) — $5
• Children (Under 10) — Free
• Clayton State Students (With valid Laker ID) — Free
The Clayton State health and safety COVID-19 protocols for spectators, participants and game day staff are focused on ensuring appropriate sanitation of the Athletics Center prior to, during and after each home contest. Hand sanitizing stations will be placed at the admissions table, concession stand, outside restrooms, court entrance and throughout common areas. A limited concessions stand will offer prepackaged food and drinks and will require social distancing guidelines using predetermined spots for concession lines.
All spectators must undergo a temperature check and will have to answer a COVID-19 symptoms checklist prior to entering the venue. If a patron registers a temperature of 100.1 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, they will be asked to leave the facility for 10 minutes before a second reading is done. If the temperature reads 100.1 Fahrenheit a second time, that guest will not be permitted to enter the venue.
Fans are required to wear a face mask that covers both the nose and mouth throughout the game and will also be asked to socially distance throughout the facility and in the stands. Face shields are permitted but need to be accompanied with a mask.
Directional signage and stanchions will be in place upon entering the court to ensure the safety of our participants. Spectators are not permitted in restricted areas.
At the conclusion of each contest, fans can exit the facility through the lobby entrance or through an alternative exit accessible from the main court. Clayton State Athletics staff will be on site to assist with traffic patterns. Fans are asked to exit the venue promptly without socializing with the participants or other spectators.
Clayton State Athletics health and safety protocols are subject to change based on new information made available by the CDC, PBC and NCAA.
Gameday programs will be digital this season with a QR code available at all games. Fans can also support the Lakers by watching the live stream broadcast on the Clayton State digital network and following along with live stats.
