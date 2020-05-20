Clayton State Athletics announced Wednesday the hiring of McKenzie Higgins as assistant athletic trainer for the university's athletic programs.
"I am very excited to welcome McKenzie to the Laker family," CSU head athletic trainer Griffin Warner said. "Her background in athletic training and her great personality will make her a valuable asset to our team. I know Danielle and I are really looking forward to working with her."
Higgins rounds out the sports medicine team by joining Warner and fellow assistant athletic trainer, Danielle Masi, who is entering her third season with the Lakers.
"I am beyond excited to start my journey at Clayton State University," Higgins said. "I could not have made it here without the help of my amazing mentors at the University of Central Missouri. I would like to give a huge thank you to Ryan Erlacher and the search committee for giving me this opportunity. I can't wait to be a part of the Laker family."
Higgins comes to Clayton State after serving as a student assistant athletic trainer at the University of Central Missouri. At UCM, she worked with the track and field, women's soccer, softball, and baseball teams. She assisted with the preparation of practice and competition, administered pre-participation treatments, assisted with overseeing rehabilitation, and various other athletic training responsibilities.
Higgins earned a degree in athletic training from the University of Central Missouri. She will begin working on her master's degree this fall at the University of North Georgia. Her anticipated start date with the Lakers is July 1.
