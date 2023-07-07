Clayton State announces Jermaine Rolle as new athletics director

MORROW — Clayton State University President Dr. Georj Lewis announced on Wednesday, July 5 the appointment of Jermaine Rolle as the new athletics director.

Rolle will assume his duties effective Aug. 1.

"I am thrilled to be joining Clayton State University as the Director of Athletics," said Rolle. "There is a momentum of positivity and progress occurring on campus at Clayton State that is exciting to be a part of. I look forward to partnering with the Athletics Department staff, coaches, and student-centered departments around campus to provide Clayton State University's student-athletes with the opportunity to compete at a high level, excel in the classroom, and develop holistically as young men and women. Thank you to President Lewis, Interim AD Mike Mead, and the rest of the search committee for the faith and trust placed in me to lead this department. I am grateful for this opportunity and anticipate great accomplishments in the years ahead. Go Lakers!"

Rolle comes to Clayton State University from University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, where he served as the deputy director of athletics and compliance since August of 2020.

At Green Bay, Rolle led the Compliance and Student-Athlete Services departments.

Prior to his role at UW-Green Bay, Rolle served as the associate director of athletics for compliance and student life at Minot State University in Minot, N.D., from April 2019 to August 2020.

Rolle also served as the advisor to the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).

Before UW-Green Bay and Minot State, Rolle was the assistant athletics director for compliance at Holy Family University in Philadelphia from September 2012 to April 2019.

"I am excited for Jermaine to join our leadership team and contribute his experience to build upon the outstanding foundation we have here at Clayton State," said Lewis. "We are focused on transforming student' lives and he understands the importance of our mission and sense of urgency about facilitating the success for our student-athletes."

Rolle becomes the fifth athletics director at Clayton State since its inception in September of 1989.

He takes over for interim athletic director Mike Mead, who retired after 32 years of service to the department in many different capacities.