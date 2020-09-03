The Clayton State athletic department announced Thursday it is joining the national It’s On Us campaign to help bring an end to on-campus sexual violence.
In a release, Clayton State athletics said the department recognizes that non-consensual sex is sexual assault and will find ways to identify situations in which sexual assault may occur, intervene in situations where consent has not or cannot be given and create an environment in which sexual assault is unacceptable and survivors are supported.
It's On Us was founded in Sept. 2014 as an initiative of the Obama-Biden White House. The movement is centered around ending sexual violence on campuses and in organizations nationwide. The campaign has had over 400,000 people take the pledge to end sexual violence.
“We are excited to join the It’s On Us campaign,” CSU athletic director Ryan Erlacher said. “The commitment outlined in the pledge aligns with our department’s core values and will challenge our student-athletes to take an even greater leadership role on our campus. I have no doubt our athletics department will step up and commit to being part of the solution to end sexual assault.”
The It's On Us Movement has four components: Recognize, Create, Identify and Intervene. Each part is crucial to combat sexual violence on college campuses.
Visit the Clayton State It’s On Us Campaign page to learn more about the movement and ways you can support. The page was designed specifically to educate individuals and provides helpful resources located throughout the It’s On Us website.
