After strong performances in both competition and in the classroom during the 2019-20 academic year, Clayton State Athletic Department added another achievement to the list this week — this time for giving back to the community.
Laker student-athletes finished the season ranked No. 5 in the country among NCAA Division II institutions for number of community engagement hours logged, according to Helper Helper, an official partner of the NCAA and a community engagement platform that coordinates and tracks community service hours.
Clayton State’s feat was led by the women's basketball team, which finished the season ranked No. 2 among D-II women's basketball programs for hours logged. As a team, they totaled more than 550 hours, surpassing its previous record.
The women's basketball team also produced stellar results on the basketball court, finishing the 2019-20 season with a 20-10 record, the 14th campaign of at least 20 wins and a 14th trip to the NCAA Tournament in 16 seasons.
"Giving back to those in the community is important to us," said Clayton State women’s basketball coach Kaleena Coleman. "We don't do it for the recognition, but we are honored to be one of the top women's basketball programs in Division II to be recognized for our service. I would like to thank Coach (Brittany) Hall, who organizes all of our service activities and the team for putting in the time and hard work."
Although the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in all, Clayton State student-athletes logged a total of more than 2,000 hours. Each team recorded multiple service projects, covering a wide variety of activities, organizations and charities.
"Giving back and engaging our community is something our teams love doing, it's become part of who we are as a program," said Clayton State athletic director Ryan Erlacher. "We are beyond proud of all the great work our student-athletes and staff have put in over the past year to better our community. They are a true testament of leading by example and a tremendous reflection of our University."
During the 2019-20 academic year, Clayton State athletics partnered with iThink Financial to focus greater efforts on community engagement activities. Each month, the Lakers select one event to highlight on their iThink Financial community engagement webpage. The webpage has become a fan favorite for highlighting all the great service projects worked by the Lakers.
