After announcing its postponement in early August, the Clayton State athletic department will now hold its Georgia's Own Credit Union Laker Golf Classic on Friday, April 23, 2021.
One of the biggest fundraising events for the athletics department, the Laker Golf Classic has been held every year since 2014. The event will take place at Crystal Lake Golf and Country Club in Hampton.
Participants are encouraged to register as soon as possible. Individual golfers may register for $175, or foursomes can sign up for $700.
Multiple sponsorship opportunities also are available and include general tournament sponsorship, longest drive, longest putt, closest to the pin, driving range sponsor and individual or multiple hole sponsorships.
For more information or to become a sponsor, visit the official website at clayton.edu/laker-golf-classic.
