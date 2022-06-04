The Clayton State Department of Athletics finished fourth among NCAA Division II institutions with the release of the final Helper Helper report, which ranks schools based on community service hours completed.

When broken down by each sport in Division II, Clayton State ranked first in women's soccer and men's golf, women's basketball ranked fourth, women's cross country and track & field and men's soccer were fifth while men's cross country and track and field were ninth.

As a department, the Lakers totaled 2,228 service hours. Women's soccer finished with 460 service hours while women's basketball followed closely with 435 service hours.

"We are incredibly proud of the hard work our student-athletes and staff have done in the community and on campus," said associate athletics director Katelyn Skarr. "This past year, the whole department has stepped up to assist in many different projects including our campus beautification initiative and service projects with Habitat for Humanity. It is an honor to help guide them to be leaders both on campus and in the community."

Men's cross country and track and field completed 306 hours while their counterparts on women's side had 288 hours.

Men's golf finished with 237 hours while men's soccer had 229 hours.

"I am extremely proud of our team who have understood the value of helping others," head women's soccer coach Ross Henderson said. "They have invested time into their college community and surrounding community and have done so without hesitation. Going the extra mile for others has been a key part of this program's core values, and we hope to continue this trend moving forward."

Over the course of the year, the Lakers participated in several projects including the campus cleanup / beautification initiative, projects with Habitat for Humanity and assistance with the City of Morrow and special events.

"I am proud of the effort our team made this year when it came to volunteering and giving back," head men's golf coach Hank Kim said. "We play during the fall and spring, and we are on the road a lot, so to see them give up some of their free time to volunteer within the community is really special."

The Lakers' campus beautification initiative was named 1-of-26 finalists for the NCAA Division II Award of Excellence.

Georgia Southwestern led all of Division II while Flagler ranked 20th.