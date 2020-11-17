Clayton State Athletics announced Tuesday its Hall of Fame Ceremony will be postponed to fall of 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Further details will be provided at a later date.
“It’s unfortunate we have to postpone our Athletics Hall of Fame Ceremony to the fall semester, but our team felt it was in the best interest of everyone’s well-being,” CSU athletic director Ryan Erlacher said. “We didn’t want concerns surrounding COVID to take away from this special day for our inductees and their families. We look forward to announcing our 2021 class very soon and celebrating with them, and their families, next fall.”
Usually held in mid-February, the decision to postpone was made due to concerns regarding COVID-19.
The Clayton State Hall of Fame Committee will announce the 2021 inductees this spring.
